Estime rushed five times for 13 yards while catching his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Colts.

Estime had another unimpressive performance Sunday, though his six total touches were his most since Week 11. As the Denver backfield continues to be a full-blown committee, the rookie running back has seen limited opportunities to make much noise on offense. Estime played just 13 of the Broncos' 63 offensive snaps against the Colts, behind both Javonte Williams (34) and Jaleel McLaughlin (15). For fantasy purposes, the Notre Dame product is nothing more than a middling insurance policy in the event of injuries to either Williams or McLaughlin going forward. The Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 16.