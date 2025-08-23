Estime rushed eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for eight yards in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon.

The second-year back led the Broncos in rush attempts and rushing yards while also recording a five-yard TD run with three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Estime's primary competition for the No. 3 running back job, Jaleel McLaughlin, did not log a carry or target, which could very well mean he's locked into his spot on the depth chart. However, Estime did enter the game after both rookie RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie, with the latter's in-game slotting certainly noteworthy. Nevertheless, assuming Estime makes it through final cuts, he could certainly work his way into some reps across all three downs as the season unfolds, and Saturday's performance certainly did nothing to harm his chances of such.