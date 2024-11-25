Estime rushed three times for 15 yards in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

Just two weeks after seemingly taking over as the Broncos' No. 1 running back, Estime has seen his usage diminish drastically since Week 10, now operating as Denver's third option out of the backfield. The rookie played just five of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps, behind both Javonte Williams (38) and Jaleel McLaughlin (20). His eight percent snap share Sunday was a precipitous drop from the last two contests in which Estime handled snap shares of 45 percent and 22 percent in Weeks 10 and 11, respectively. Fantasy managers hoping to have found a late-season may need to come to terms with the fact that head coach Sean Payton will use the hot-hand approach with Denver's running back committee, limiting the 21-year-old Estime's weekly upside. Though he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, the Notre Dame product will have his next chance to get more involved in the offense when the Broncos host the Browns in Week 13.