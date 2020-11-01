The Broncos activated Calitro (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Calitro has missed the last three games but will be back in action for Sunday's divisional clash against the Chargers. He only played on special teams before the injury, and his role isn't expected to change for the time being.
