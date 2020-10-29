Calitro (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old landed on injured reserve in late September with the hamstring injury, but he's eligible to return after missing the three-game minimum. Calitro exclusively played special teams prior to the injury and figures to fill a similar role once activated.
