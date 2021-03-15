The Broncos will not place a tender on restricted free agent Calitro, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

O'Halloran confirmed that Denver does not intend to re-sign the 27-year-old, leaving him the invitation to seek employment elsewhere. During Calitro's 2019 campaign with Jacksonville, the inside linebacker recorded four starts while compiling 40 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Last season as a member of the Broncos, Calitro was utilized exclusively as a special-teams contributor over his 13 appearances.