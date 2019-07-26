Broncos' Austin Fort: Impressing in camp

Fort has garnered extra reps in practice and has impressed with his receiving ability, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fort started his time at Wyoming as a quarterback and transitioned to tight end with Josh Allen in the fold. He nabbed just 17 passes in college before signing as an undrafted free agent with Denver, but he's reportedly caught just about everything in camp. Denver is deep with young tight ends from the past three drafts -- Noah Fant, Jake Butt, and Troy Fumagalli -- but Fort's getting opportunities with the latter two nursing injuries. Fort's immediate future might be on the practice squad, but don't be surprised if he sneaks onto the roster sometime this season.