Fort is a candidate to win the Broncos' third tight end spot, Cody Roark of 9News Denver reports.
Fort now has a clean bill of health after recovering from knee injuries suffered in each of the last two preseasons. The 26-year-old is currently behind starter Noah Fant and backup Albert Okwuegbunam in the Broncos' tight end pecking order and figures to vie for depth slotting with Andrew Beck, Shaun Beyer and Eric Saubert. If Fort, who the report notes had an impressive offseason, ends up as the team's TE3, he would likely need an injury or absence on the part of either Fant or Okwuegbunam to be considered close to the fantasy radar. In such a scenario, Fort's skills as a blocker and receiver could help him to establish a role in Denver's offense.