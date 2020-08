Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Fort is expected to miss 4-to-8 weeks after undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Fort already missed the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, and this news doesn't bode well for his chances to start the 2020 season on time either. Fort is still a bit buried on the depth chart behind younger options, so he's not likely to make a fantasy impact anyway heading into the 2020 campaign.