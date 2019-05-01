Broncos' Austin Fort: Signs with Denver
The Broncos signed Fort as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Fort has the prototypical size you like to see at tight end, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 244 pounds, but he only caught 17 of 28 targets fro 221 yards and four touchdowns during 10 games throughout his junior and senior seasons with Wyoming. Both years he missed action due to knee injuries, so staying healthy will be a big goal of his if he hopes to make it on the roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...