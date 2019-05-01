Broncos' Austin Fort: Signs with Denver

The Broncos signed Fort as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Fort has the prototypical size you like to see at tight end, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 244 pounds, but he only caught 17 of 28 targets fro 221 yards and four touchdowns during 10 games throughout his junior and senior seasons with Wyoming. Both years he missed action due to knee injuries, so staying healthy will be a big goal of his if he hopes to make it on the roster.

