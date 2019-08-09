Broncos' Austin Fort: Tears ACL

Fort tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A very tough break for the UDFA, who per Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com, had been the Broncos' "most productive tight end up to this point in camp." In the wake of his injury, the team's tight end depth chart is headed by Jeff Heuerman, Noah Fant, Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli.

