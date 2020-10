The Broncos have cleared Schlottmann (undisclosed) to return to practice and made him available for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Schlottman had close contact with fellow lineman Graham Glasgow (illness) who has since tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was told to isolate himself Friday. However, his own tests presumably came back negative, as he has been cleared to practice and play in Week 8.