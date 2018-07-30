The extent of Traylor's usage has been a surprise to start camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

This is a Broncos' tight-end room with few established options. Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli have yet to play an NFL snap. Jeff Heuerman, a former third-round pick, has yet to live up to his draft position in three seasons. Traylor, undrafted out of Wisconsin, actually played more offensive snaps than Heuerman during the final five weeks of the 2017 season -- 179 to 139. Don't be surprised if he finds a way to make the team.