The extent of Traylor's usage has been a surprise to start camp, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

This is a Broncos tight-end room with few established options. Jake Butt and Troy Fumagalli have yet to play an NFL snap, while Jeff Heuerman, a 2015 third-round pick, has yet to live up to his draft position in three seasons. Traylor, undrafted out of Wisconsin, actually played more offensive snaps (179 to 139) than Heuerman during the final five weeks of the 2017 season. Don't be surprised if Traylor finds a way to make the team.