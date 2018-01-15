Traylor finished 2017 with eight catches and 100 yards on 13 targets.

Traylor saw a mid-season promotion to the active roster and the Wisconsin product promptly saw the field for more offensive snaps than longtime starter Virgil Green. He faded down the stretch, but Traylor provides Denver with a flex tight end to develop alongside more traditional Y-tight end Jake Butt and, to a lesser extent, Jeff Heuerman. Traylor could be a No. 2 option at the position next season depending on how the offseason shakes out.