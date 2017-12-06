Traylor caught both of his targets for 16 total yards during Sunday's 35-9 loss in Miami.

Traylor joined his first professional active roster three weeks ago and took the starting job. Traylor has led Denver tight ends in offensive snaps in each of the past three weeks and logged 53 on Sunday as compared to former starter Virgil Green's 21 and former third-round pick Jeff Heuerman's 14. It's hard to judge Traylor's abilities too much with the Broncos' never-ending disaster at quarterback, but the second-year player has showed promise late in the season.