Traylor sustained a shoulder injury during Saturday's preseason opener against the Vikings, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

It isn't clear when or how Traylor suffered the injury, nor is it certain how severe his situation is. Regardless, his potential absence from practice this week is yet another ding to a tigth end corps already without Jeff Heuerman (knee) and Troy Fumagalli (sports hernia) for the time being, which allows Jake Butt to operate as the unquestioned No. 1 tight end until further notice.

