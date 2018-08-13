Traylor (shoulder) did not participate in Monday's practice, Mike Klis of 9News.com reports.

Traylor, who sustained a shoulder sprain during Saturday's preseason loss to the Vikings, was kept to the sideline Monday as he observed practice. The severity of the injury doesn't sound too serious, but the Broncos' tight end room is now dealing with a handful of issues with Jeff Heuerman (knee) and rookie Troy Fumagalli (sports hernia) also nursing injuries.

