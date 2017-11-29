Broncos' Austin Traylor: Picks up 34 yards
Traylor snatched one of four targetsustin traylor 34 yards for a gain of 34 yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Oakland.
Traylor's lone reception set up Denver's first touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter. Traylor has developed quickly in Denver's offense with a dearth of competition around him. The Wisconsin product, again, was tops among Denver tight ends with 33 offensive snaps and figures to see plenty of more as the team looks to see what it has in young talent moving forward.
