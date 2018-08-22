Broncos' Austin Traylor: Plays in preseason game
Traylor (shoulder)failed to record a catch in Denver's loss to Chicago on Saturday.
Traylor returned to the field after dealing with a shoulder injury for about a week. He combines experience and youth to make his case for a roster spot, but the team's final two preseason affairs could prove to be particularly important for the Wisconsin product's chances of making the team.
