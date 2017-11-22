Broncos' Austin Traylor: Targeted five times
Traylor caught four of five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bengals.
It wasn't a bad career debut for Traylor, who was activated after Denver's tight-end room caught the injury bug. Not only did Traylor haul in four catches, he led the team's tight ends in offensive snaps -- 53 to 41 over starter Virgil Green. Traylor's ability to split out wide certainly looked appealing for a Denver offense that has struggled to squeeze production out of its tight ends. With more questions than answers in Denver's offense, expect Traylor to continue to get plenty of looks -- especially after the team cut pass-catching tight end A.J. Derby.
