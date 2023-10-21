Watch Now:

The Broncos activated Browning (knee) off injured reserve Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Browning underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus during the offseason and ultimately landed on IR to start the year. He now has a clear bill of health and will make his debut against the Packers. Barring any setbacks, he is expected to start on the edge at strongside linebacker.

More News