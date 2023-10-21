The Broncos activated Browning (knee) off the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Browning underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus during the offseason and ultimately landed on the PUP list to start the year. He now has a clear bill of health and will make his debut against the Packers. Barring any setbacks, he is expected to start on the edge at strongside linebacker.
More News
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Full participant in practice•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Won't be activated for Thursday•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Won't come off PUP list this week•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Designated to return•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Shifts to reserve/PUP list•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Officially goes on PUP list•