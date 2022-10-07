Browning (wrist) is considered day-to-day after leaving Thursday's game against the Colts, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Browning sustained a wrist injury Thursday but underwent X-rays after the game that came back negative, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. He'll undergo an MRI, but he appears to have avoided a significant injury for now. The 2021 third-rounder will have a week and a half to rest prior to the Broncos' Week 6 matchup against the Chargers on Oct. 17.
