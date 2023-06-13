Head coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday that Browning (knee) will likely begin the season on the PUP list, Ryan McFadden of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Browning missed OTAs after he underwent an arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. If the Broncos place Browning on the Reserve/PUP list ahead of Week 1, he would be forced to miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season. Browning's injury status was a contributing factor in the Broncos signing Frank Clark last week to bolster their defensive front.