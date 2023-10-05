The Broncos designated Browning (knee) to return from the PUP list Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Browning is now eligible to return to practice and Denver will have 21 days to activate him off the PUP list. The 24-year-old should instantly add value to the Broncos' defense once he returns as he is coming off a career high five sacks last year.
