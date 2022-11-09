Browning (hip) missed Wednesday's practice, reports.
Browning suffered a hip injury Week 7 against the Jets and did not play the following week against Jacksonville. The Broncos just came off their bye week, but Browning hasn't progressed enough to return to practice just yet. However, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has said that the linebacker is day-to-day, so he still has a chance to get some reps Thursday and/or Friday in an attempt to play Sunday versus Tennessee.
