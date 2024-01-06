Browning (concussion) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Browning was limited Wednesday before getting in full sessions Thursday and Friday, clearing the concussion protocol. Browning missed Week 17 and should play in just his tenth game of 2023 this week after he missed the first six games of the year. On the season, Browning has 23 tackles (17 solo), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across nine appearances.