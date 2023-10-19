Browning (knee) was a full participant in Devner's practice Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Browning is still on the PUP list but is now closer to making his season debut. While the team will still have to officially activate him first, the 24-year-old has a solid chance to play Sunday versus the Packers.
