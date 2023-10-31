Browning had four solo tackles including two sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Chiefs.

Browning was activated off the Broncos' injured reserve list ahead of their Week 7 bout against the Packers. He played 26 defensive snaps that game but upped it to 32 against the Chiefs on Sunday in a game when the Broncos defense combined for three sacks and five turnovers. Browning was responsible for one of those turnovers when he strip-sacked Patrick Mahomes with less than a minute to play in the second quarter. Browning will take advantage of the bye to get additional rest and prepare for Denver's Week 10 contest against the Bills on Nov. 13.