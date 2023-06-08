Browning's status for the start of the season is up in the air due to a knee injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Browning has missed the entirety of OTAs so far after receiving surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. While there's hope that 2021 third-round pick could be ready for part of training camp, it's possible that he might not be ready for the start of the regular season in which case Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper would likely have bigger roles