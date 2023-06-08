Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reported Thursday that Browning (knee) has missed all three OTA practices open to the media this offseason.

Per the report, the reason for Browning's absence was that he underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Browning moved into a starting role for the Broncos last season after Randy Gregory went down with a knee injury and Bradley Chubb was traded to the Dolphins midseason. The 2021 third-rounder had 24 tackles, five sacks and one interception in 14 games in 2022.