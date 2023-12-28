Browning (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Browning must have picked up the concussion in last Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. The third-year edge rusher has recorded just 3.5 sacks on 67 percent of the defensive snaps in the eight games he's appeared in after missing the first six contests of the year.
