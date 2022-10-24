Browning (hip) is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Further testing on the injury Browning sustained in the Week 7 loss to the Jets revealed that a multi-week absence should be expected. The Broncos are scheduled to face the Jaguars in London on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Browning will even travel with the team for that game. Jonathan Cooper will likely be ticketed for an expanded role while Browning's sidelined.