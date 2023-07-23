Browning (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday.
Browning had arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus earlier this offseason, and it was expected that he could start the season on the PUP list. It's still unclear if he'll be ready Week 1, but he'll be eligible to return to the field once he can pass a physical.
