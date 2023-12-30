Browning (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Browning will miss his seventh game of the season after missing the first six of the year. With Browning sidelined Sunday, look for Nik Bonitto to soak up extra reps opposite Jonathan Cooper as Denver's main edge rushers versus Easton Stick.
