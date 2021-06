Browning won't participate in OTAs the rest of the week due to a lower leg injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The 22-year-old apparently suffered the injury during rookie minicamp in mid-May, and it's not much of a surprise to see Denver showing caution with their rookie third-round pick. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Browning will have nearly two months to recover before the start of training camp.