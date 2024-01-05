Browning (concussion) was a full participant in practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis in Wednesday's session.
The linebacker is trending toward playing Sunday against the Raiders after missing the Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers. Browning has 23 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in nine games this season.
