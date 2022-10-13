Browning (wrist) practiced fully Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The 240-pounder sustained a wrist injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Colts, but his ability to practice in full Thursday suggests he'll be ready to suit up for Monday's game against the Chargers. With fellow starter Randy Gregory on IR until at least Week 10, Browning should find himself in Denver's starting lineup for the time being.
