Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Browning (hip) is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game at Tennessee, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Browning missed Denver's last game, but with the benefit of a Week 9 bye, there at least appears to be a chance that's the only game he'll need to miss as he recovers from a hip injury he suffered in Week 7 versus the Jets. If Browning is forced to sit out another week though, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper should continue to see increased reps.
