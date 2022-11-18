Browning (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Browning was limited during each practice of Week 11 prep but still has a chance to return to action following a two-game absence. Before suffering the injury, the linebacker recorded 11 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception across seven appearances.
More News
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Progressing with hip injury•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Unavailable for Week 8•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Multi-week absence expected•
-
Broncos' Baron Browning: Slated for MRI•