Browning (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against San Francisco, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Browning sustained a right knee injury shortly before halftime Sunday, but he was seen on an exercise bike to begin the second half. If he's unable to return, Nik Bonitto and Aaron Patrick are candidates to see additional work.
