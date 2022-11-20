Browning (hip) is active Sunday against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Browning hasn't played since Week 7 against the Jets, but he'll now return to beef up the team's linebacker corps in a divisional matchup with Las Vegas. His return should be a boost to the entire defense Sunday.
