Browning recorded 25 tackles (19 solo), including 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumble over 10 contests during the 2023 campaign.

Browning was a key contributor for the Broncos' defense when he was on the field in 2023. Despite missing several contests with a knee injury and a concussion, the 24-year-old linebacker made the most of his opportunities when healthy. Browning is under contract through the 2024 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. He'll look to continue to play an important role as a playmaker in Denver's defense next season.