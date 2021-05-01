The Broncos selected Browning in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

Denver was rumored to be in play for a linebacker in the first round but was able to wait until the third to find a strong value pick at that position. Browning was a five-star recruit out of high school and turned into a solid player at Ohio State, where he played 43 games. He didn't turn into a star, however, making just nine starts. Denver was likely keyed in on Browning due to his athleticism, though. Browning turned in a 4.55-second 40-yard dash at 245 pounds and notched a 40-inch vertical. He has all the tools to develop into an every-down linebacker in the NFL, and going to a team coached by Vic Fangio should help unlock those gifts.