Browning (hip) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Browning was expected to be sidelined several weeks after straining his hip during Denver's Week 7 loss to the Jets. The 23-year-old was considered day-to-day coming off the Broncos' Week 9 bye week and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game against Tennessee. As a result, Browning's timeline for a return is still unclear, and his next chance to play will come versus the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 20. With Randy Gregory (knee) still on IR, expect Denver's pass rush to be short-handed against the Titans.