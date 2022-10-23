Browning has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a hip injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Browning sustained his hip injury in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup, and he'll be unavailable down the stretch. Jonathan Cooper should see additional work for the Broncos to close out the game.
