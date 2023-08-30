The Broncos placed Browning (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Browning underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus during the offseason and began training camp on the active/PUP list. He was considered likely to begin the season on the PUP list and will officially be forced to miss the first four games of the year following Tuesday's move. He won't be eligible to suit up until at least early October, but it's not yet clear when the Broncos expect him back in action.