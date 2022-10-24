Browning (hip) will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Browning was diagnosed with a strained hip after exiting Sunday's loss to the Jets, and his testing should help provide a better idea of the severity of the issue. If he's unavailable for next Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jonathon Cooper should see increased playing time.
