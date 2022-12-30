Browning (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Browning logged one tackle while playing his usual share of defensive snaps during last Sunday's loss to the Rams, though it appears he came away from the contest with a back injury. This issue then kept the 23-year-old linebacker sidelined during practice Wednesday and Thursday before he worked his way back in a limited fashion Friday. Browning has played around two-thirds of Denver's defensive snaps in each of the last six games, so his absence could leave both Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper to step into starting roles with Randy Gregory (knee) already ruled out versus Kansas City.